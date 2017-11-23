Explaining a machine's decisions

The Internet and cellphone services were launched in India in the mid 1990s. The enabling legislation was the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885, which continued to govern the sector, until the Information Technology Act was legislated in 2000. The old law was absolutely silent on multiple issues peculiar to cyberspace and mobile telephony.

(The new law was also inadequate.) This is an extreme example. But one of the problems with new technology is that it can render existing law obsolete. The opposite situation rarely occurs — legislation is rarely so futuristic in its approach that ...