Exporting woes

Latest reports suggest India’s automobile exports could be heading for their worst performance in six years. Car exports fell more than 4 per cent over the April to October period of the current financial year. This is in contrast to the over 15 per cent increase during the same period in the last financial year.

In fact, for the full financial year 2016-17, passenger vehicle exports grew by over 16 per cent — the best pace witnessed since 2012-13. All the key players in car exports have witnessed significant declines. Hyundai, the second biggest exporter, saw a fall of 18 per ...