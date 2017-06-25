Extend fixed tenure for secretaries

Of the 16 secretaries appointed by the Union government last week to head different central ministries, about a dozen of them will have more than two years of service left before they superannuate in the normal course. This is a welcome sign. Secretaries should have at least a minimum of two years at the helm of a central ministry to provide continuity and stability in decision making, which should hopefully result in improved efficiency and performance. While the government should be complimented for this, a few caveats need to be entered to facilitate a more reasoned assessment of ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?