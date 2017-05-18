Extinction of rivers

PM is right, but states should walk his talk

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that many of the country’s rivers existed only on the map as they had no water in them, he was alluding basically to a fact that is widely appreciated but has not spurred adequate remedial action. While numerous small rivers and rivulets, which once flowed the year-round, have already dried up or have become seasonal streams, many more — like Bharathapuzha (mentioned by Mr Modi) and Ghaggar — are on the endangered list. The blame for the dismal state of rivers lies with both the state governments, which are the legal ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment