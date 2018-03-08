Eyes wide shut

It was quite something to get a text message from Punjab National Bank (PNB) a few days ago, hardselling an “investment plan’’ that offered good returns along with insurance cover and tax-saving sops.

At a time when various angles of the Rs 127-billion fraud involving PNB are being investigated, that SMS from an agency outsourced by the bank made one sit up. Is the bank trying to add new customers when the existing ones are possibly thinking of moving out due to uncertainty and nervousness? With questions flying all over the place on how safe it was to keep deposits in PNB ...