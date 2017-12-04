Face reality

In his column “Hanging by a sacred thread” (December 2), Shekhar Gupta’s prediction about the possible adverse outcome of Rahul Gandhi’s new policy of imitating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the practice of Hindutva in Gujarat assembly elections came true the same day — the results of civic polls in Uttar Pradesh saw the complete rout of the party. Gandhi’s turncoatism in switching his priority from minority welfare to majority-allurement shocked the Muslims, and his soft corner for the Dalits finding little echo in his poll talks in Gujarat dismayed the Dalits. These voters in UP municipal elections turned to Bahujan Samajwadi Party as a more reliable alternative in comparison to the opportunistic swings of the Congress. It brought surprise wins for the BSP at the cost of Congress party.

There is a large group of voters who are happy with the BJP’s economy-related steps, but are uncomfortable with its aggressive hyperactive leaders and their bullying tactics. Gandhi is criticising the about demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax but is now following it in practising the brand of Hindutva (his silence on 2002 Gujarat riots is eloquent).

Y G Chouksey, Pune

