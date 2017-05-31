Facing dilemmas

While making interesting points, both the editorial, “The general goes ballistic” (May 30) and Aakar Patel’s article, “History lessons for current armymen” (May 26), have an insufficient understanding of the dilemmas that young army officers like Major Leetul Gogoi
face.
They get three to five opportunities in their careers to show exceptional capabilities in challenging situations. In this instance, if Major Gogoi had followed the rule book and got some of the soldiers, the paramilitary forces and the election party killed or injured during the stone-pelting in Jammu and Kashmir, he would have not only have brought much joy to Pakistan
but also faced lifelong opprobrium and boring postings in the Indian Army.
Alok Sarkar Kolkata
Letters
can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU