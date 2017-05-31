TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Facing dilemmas

There's insufficient understanding of dilemmas that young army officers like Major Leetul Gogoi face

Business Standard 

While making interesting points, both the editorial, “The general goes ballistic” (May 30) and Aakar Patel’s article, “History lessons for current armymen” (May 26), have an insufficient understanding of the dilemmas that young army officers like Major Leetul Gogoi face.

They get three to five opportunities in their careers to show exceptional capabilities in challenging situations. In this instance, if Major Gogoi had followed the rule book and got some of the soldiers, the paramilitary forces and the election party killed or injured during the stone-pelting in Jammu and Kashmir, he would have not only have brought much joy to Pakistan but also faced lifelong opprobrium and boring postings in the Indian Army.

Alok Sarkar   Kolkata

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

