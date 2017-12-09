Facing harassment at work? Try SHe-Box

As many as 11,529 visitors have dropped in at the online Sexual Harassment electronic–Box (SHe-Box) available on the website of the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD).

This is a follow-up initiative and one badly needed to ensure the effective implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act (the SH Act), 2013, promulgated in the wake of the 2012 Delhi gangrape. A reserch by scholar Manisha Chachra, published in the data portal IndiaSpend reported the dimensions of the problem, which affects all sectors that ...