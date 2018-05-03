Facing the bot recruiter

Open your laptop. Boot the app. Switch on your camera. And start your interview.

Video-based interviews, either on Skype and Facetime or recorded links have been used for some years now. Now a new and tricky feature has become popular. HR tech companies have begun to deploy artificial intelligence to assess candidates even as their skills are tested on several parameters. Companies are using AI-based voice recognition and facial recognition software that reads the candidate in a way that no human can. When a candidate answers questions, AI software reads expressions and measures voice ...