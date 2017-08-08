Factional infighting sharpens in China

Since August 3, China’s top leaders have been meeting in the seaside town of Beidaihe to clear the decks for the important 19th Congress of the ruling Communist Party, which may be convened in November this year. The annual Beidaihe meetings are not formal gatherings like the party plenum nor are their proceedings publicly acknowledged or announced. The current leaders are usually joined by veterans who may no longer be in office but still retain significant influence due to their seniority and experience. Their presence lends support to their protégés, who may be ...