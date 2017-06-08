Factoring technology into connectivity

Digital technologies are disruptive — a reality changing the challenges of transportation infrastructure. A powerful source of innovation and renewal, its impact is felt most in the way that priorities are set and met. While they help asset owners by automating key tasks in the value chain, they are also responsible for altering the usage patterns in ways that often massively reshape assumptions made at the asset planning stage. The problem is that whilst governments and planners are usually able to identify the right kind of infrastructure that should be developed, the impact of ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?