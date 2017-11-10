Fashion and empowerment

She’s a slip of a girl, studying for her Class X board examinations. From a small village in Bihar, she now lives in Ranchi and bemoans the lack of exposure that small-town girls like her have. Of course, Monika Kumari, the 16-year-old football coach at Yuwa, the Jharkhand-based NGO that is using football to empower and educate young rural girls, shouldn’t really be complaining about lack of exposure. She’s returning from her second trip to Spain. “The first time I went there to participate in a tournament,” she smiles. “This time, I was sent there to ...