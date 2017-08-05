Fashion's turning point?

New York’s SoHo is another country from midtown Manhattan where the big boys of the fashion industry look down their Burberry-clad, Salvatore Ferragamo-striding, Prada-carrying, Gucci-scented noses at the younger aspirants South of Houston Street. The upstarts may have a raw appeal for reasons that range from edgier silhouettes to greater value or ethical clothing, but they have a long way to go before they can cock a snook at Fifth Avenue’s cast of elites. It is in this neighbourhood that Anita Dongre has sensibly found a spot for her wearable fashion from India to rah-rahs ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?