Fashion's turning point?

New York’s SoHo is another country from midtown Manhattan where the big boys of the fashion industry look down their Burberry-clad, Salvatore Ferragamo-striding, Prada-carrying, Gucci-scented noses at the younger aspirants South of Houston Street. The upstarts may have a raw appeal for reasons that range from edgier silhouettes to greater value or ethical clothing, but they have a long way to go before they can cock a snook at Fifth Avenue’s cast of elites. It is in this neighbourhood that Anita Dongre has sensibly found a spot for her wearable fashion from India to rah-rahs ...