Fast-track problems

The Supreme Court has directed the government to set up fast-track courts that would try criminal cases involving politicians. This was in response to a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) petition that sought to debar anyone with a criminal conviction from participation in politics.

The government submitted an affidavit to the court, saying that it would set up 12 special courts exclusively to address criminal cases against members of Parliament and legislative assemblies. This affidavit came in for some criticism in Parliament last week, with some MPs resented singling out politicians. In ...