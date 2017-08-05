Fear, disagreement mark our approach to foreign policy

I think, we, in India, sometimes create many myths, and one of the most interesting self-serving myths, which we have created for ourselves, is the belief that there is something called a bipartisan foreign policy. I think anybody, who has seen and witnessed the proceedings of today’s debate, would have recognised that there is very little bipartisan, but there are a lot of fears and disagreements, which mark our approaches to foreign policy. Sir, many years ago, I remember, in 1988 in Colombo, a very distinguished high commissioner of India, Shri J N Dixit, who, later, ...