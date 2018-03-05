Feb unemployment rate at 15-month high as more people out seeking jobs

The unemployment rate increased to 6.1 per cent in February 2018. It was 5 per cent in January and less than 5 per cent in the preceding two months. The 6.1 per cent unemployment rate is, in fact, the highest monthly rate in the past 15 months.

February also saw a mild increase in the labour participation rate. This increased from 43.2 per cent in January to 43.8 per cent in February. While this increase is apparently small and it is still a far cry from its earlier levels of 45 per cent or more, it is an encouraging sign. It reflects a positive movement with a greater proportion of ...