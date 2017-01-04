Festive and wedding season add sheen to Titan's Q3

After initial hit, jewellery sales are back to pre-note ban levels, hinting at a good December qtr

In sharp contrast to Street expectations, Titan Company has actually witnessed strong jewellery sales in the December 2016 quarter (Q3). Though jewellery companies were expected to be among the worst hit by demonetisation, strong festive demand has come to the rescue of Titan. In its Q3 update, the company has indicated that despite a slowdown in the initial days of demonetisation, jewellery sales have recovered strongly. Positively, sales in Titan’s modern retail and dedicated retail channels (exclusive stores) have rebounded to pre-demonetisation levels. However, ...

Sheetal Agarwal