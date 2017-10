Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is credited with the presentation of 12 Budgets for the state, is not amused with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in Gujarat that he will not allocate a single rupee to states that do not spend on development. He shot back saying the Centre’s contribution is not charity, but the “rightful” money to be given to its people. “This shows a lack of understanding of the Constitution. What the Centre gives states is not charity. It is our right,” said in a tweet.