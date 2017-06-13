Fighting global terror

The global fight against terror will clearly be a long haul

The global fight against terror will clearly be a long haul

Two terror attacks in as many weeks in London, 80 killed in an attack in Kabul on 31 May. The global fight against terror will clearly be a long haul. In March 2002, I had just left London and joined as India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva. A conversation with the head of the UK delegation over lunch merits recall. The mainstream narrative then was that human rights violations are committed by the state; the individual is helpless and vulnerable against a strong and repressive state. Having endured three years of this in London, it was now my turn to ...

Hardeep Puri