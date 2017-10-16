Fillip for Congress

The Congress, which has suffered successive defeats in most states, has all the reasons to feel jubilant after it emerged victorious in the by-elections to Gurdaspur and Vengara. The victory in Punjab is an extension of the Assembly election results six months ago. Notwithstanding this, the Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party must see the writing on the wall and not downplay the bypoll results. At the same time, the Congress cannot think that the Modi juggernaut has come to a halt with these wins. A Congress revival in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections might not augur well for the country, considering its track record from 2004 to 2014 that witnessed several scandals.

Modi’s attempt to change the face of India for the better is above suspicion. Mistakes may happen. There is a line between mistake made without malafide intent and those committed for personal gains. The first type of mistakes can be condoned. But plundering the nation for personal gains by those at the helm is unpardonable. The Modi government has had a clean record in terms of service to take the nation toward glory. Hopefully, the Punjab Assembly election and Lok Sabha by-election results wouldn’t be a harbinger of a Congress comeback to power.