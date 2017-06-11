Firms are fearful as uncertainty goes up

GDP measurement in India is weak, and micro datasets are showing signs of stress. Where did we go wrong? One element of the picture is an upsurge in uncertainty. In some areas, we have had policy mistakes. The quality of policy implementation is generally weak. The old ways through which firms solved roadblocks don’t work as much, but new ways have not come about. This makes firms feel powerless. This new level of uncertainty and powerlessness is holding back private investment. A former head of the Central Statistics Office (CSO) memorably said: “If you come into my ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?