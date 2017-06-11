Firms are fearful as uncertainty goes up

We run risk of 2017-19 being consumed by GST just as 2016-17 suffered on account of demonetisation

GDP measurement in India is weak, and micro datasets are showing signs of stress. Where did we go wrong? One element of the picture is an upsurge in uncertainty. In some areas, we have had policy mistakes. The quality of policy implementation is generally weak. The old ways through which firms solved roadblocks don’t work as much, but new ways have not come about. This makes firms feel powerless. This new level of uncertainty and powerlessness is holding back private investment. A former head of the Central Statistics Office (CSO) memorably said: “If you come into my ...

Ajay Shah