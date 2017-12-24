Five regulatory changes that shook businesses in 2017

Layering restrictions, stricter compliance for companies As an off-shoot of the drive against the abuse of shell companies, the government decided against relaxations on layering investment companies and subsidiaries.

This is despite demands by corporate India and recommendations of a government-appointed committee. A government notification clarified that a company could not have more than two layers of subsidiaries or a maximum of three layers, of which one is wholly-owned. Legal experts say many companies will have to restructure to fall in line with ...