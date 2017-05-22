TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Cummins: Near-term headwinds dent investor confidence
Business Standard

Five stars not always good

Sane advice from a Uber driver

Business Standard 

Sane advice from a Uber driver: Never accept a ride after midnight if the customer has a five-star rating. Miscreants on the prowl looking to mug drivers create new user profiles on the Uber app and book a ride from isolated places at night. A driver, who has escaped being mugged at least twice in Bengaluru, warns freshly created rider profiles that display a five-star rating must be avoided; someone who has been using the app for a while will have a lower score.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Five stars not always good

Sane advice from a Uber driver

Sane advice from a Uber driver
Sane advice from a Uber driver: Never accept a ride after midnight if the customer has a five-star rating. Miscreants on the prowl looking to mug drivers create new user profiles on the Uber app and book a ride from isolated places at night. A driver, who has escaped being mugged at least twice in Bengaluru, warns freshly created rider profiles that display a five-star rating must be avoided; someone who has been using the app for a while will have a lower score.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Five stars not always good

Sane advice from a Uber driver

Sane advice from a Uber driver: Never accept a ride after midnight if the customer has a five-star rating. Miscreants on the prowl looking to mug drivers create new user profiles on the Uber app and book a ride from isolated places at night. A driver, who has escaped being mugged at least twice in Bengaluru, warns freshly created rider profiles that display a five-star rating must be avoided; someone who has been using the app for a while will have a lower score.

image
Business Standard
177 22