Five stars not always good

Sane advice from a driver: Never accept a ride after midnight if the customer has a five-star rating. Miscreants on the prowl looking to mug drivers create new user profiles on the app and book a ride from isolated places at night. A driver, who has escaped being mugged at least twice in Bengaluru, warns freshly created rider profiles that display a five-star rating must be avoided; someone who has been using the app for a while will have a lower score.