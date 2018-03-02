Fix the basics: More than 5G, consumers need telecom infrastructure

Telecom technology is set to enter a new era. The standards are now being fixed for 5G technology and manufacturers, service providers, and regulators are getting set to roll out the new networks.

A large delegation went to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to demonstrate India’s eagerness to take the lead in developing and rolling out 5G. This is consistent with the Budget statement when Finance Minister Arun Jaitley committed support to a 5G “test bed” at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. Indian operators are also ramping up, with Airtel testing 5G ...