T N Ninan: Fixing a crimped Tata halo

The real charge against Ratan Tata is that efforts to deal with his mistakes were stymied

Two months after Cyrus Mistry was replaced as chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata has had his way in the battles so far against his chosen successor, and against also a close friend of many decades. One way or another, Mr Mistry has gone from the boards of all listed Tata companies. Shareholders are in the process of removing friend-turned-critic Nusli Wadia, subject to court approval. With some independent-minded directors also choosing to part ways, Mr Tata has re-established complete control and coherence. In the past, shareholders had voted overwhelmingly for both Mr Mistry and Mr Wadia ...

T N Ninan