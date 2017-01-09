Fixing e-payments

The government had to step in to quell an emergent crisis when it declared on Monday that consumers at petrol pumps would not be required to pay extra if they used electronic modes of payment instead of cash. Earlier, there had been signs of incipient chaos at petrol pumps that refused to accept payment through various credit and debit cards. The petrol pump operators’ argument is reasonable. They point out that they run a low-margin business. Accepting cards in lieu of cash means that they have to pay something to the card issuer. This could very well wipe out their margins. In the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?