Fizz in, fizz out

As a sponsor of television reality show Bigg Boss, bottles were available in abundance at a press event related to the show. There was an Appy Fizz bar; the green rooms and vanity vans also received a steady supply. Speaking to Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director and chief marketing officer, Parle Agro, Bigg Boss host mentioned how he gulped down a full bottle of the drink in one go after reaching the venue because he rode a cycle all the way. When asked if he enjoyed the drink, he said yes and added that now he could openly admit which beverage brand he actually liked, alluding to the end of his association with Thums Up as

