Flashback poetry: PM Narendra Modi shares poem penned by him in Gujarati

Vintage goes new

Remember Krishi Darshan, a television programme targetting farmers, on national broadcaster It first aired on January 26, 1967, and has been one of the longest running programmes on But not any more. It is set for an overhaul and will soon be telecast on DD Kisan, the farmer-specific television channel that Prime Minister launched on May 26, 2015. In its new avatar, will be supported by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. Earlier, it was supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Sources said the changes were required because of the falling viewership of the programme among its target audience, and that its reach would improve if it’s shifted to DD Kisan.

Flashback poetry

In his programme, Bharat ki baat sab ke saath, on Wednesday night, Prime Minister referred to a poem that he had written several years back.

The 10-line poem titled Ramata Ram Akela was written in Gujarati, the PM's mother tongue. In the poem, Modi seems to speak about his understanding of life and how he had chosen to live his own.

Judgment controversy

The Supreme Court's dismissal of pleas for probe into the death of special CBI judge BH Loya on Thursday took an interesting turn. At 2.15pm, the Congress held its press conference, with spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala bemoaning that the copy of the judgment was still unavailable. However, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference with the copy of the judgment at around 3.30pm. Surjewala was quick to tweet: “Intriguing indeed! How does the

Law Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, have a copy of the Supreme Court judgement in #JudgeLoya case, when neither the public nor the press or advocates have got a copy yet? And the Supreme Court website is hacked. So much for transparency and fairness.” A little later, he tweeted again: “At least the tweet finally leads to release of judge Loya judgment, though belatedly, to ordinary mortals too.”