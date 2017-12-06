Flicker of hope after conflicting signals

After months of conflicting signals from power sector regulators and state governments that were pushing for expansion of renewable power capacity but were not approving tariffs or signing power purchase agreements (PPAs) for auctions that had been concluded, a flicker of hope has come from Karnataka.

It was more than visible at a recent climate finance conference in New Delhi that saw many renewable energy company executives meeting over dinner. The general impression was things would change henceforth and states would be more willing to abide by contracts and commitments. It is not ...