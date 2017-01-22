TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Business Law & Taxation » Columns

Richard Verma's encounters with two prime ministers

Surviving the long arm of global anti-bribery laws
Business Standard

Flip-flop on taxing indirect transfers

Tax experts expect significant clarifications in the Budget to address double-taxation concerns

N Sundaresha Subramanian & Sudipto Dey  |  New Delhi 

On December 21, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a circular clarifying that offshore vehicles, including foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), were subject to indirect transfer provisions. The move set alarm bells ringing in fund houses from Hong Kong to London and New York.   Effectively, the indirect transfer provisions imposes taxes on offshore transactions if the value of Indian assets represent 50 per cent or more of the value of all assets owned by the FPIs.   The circular contained responses to queries on the indirect transfer provisions in a number of ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Flip-flop on taxing indirect transfers

Tax experts expect significant clarifications in the Budget to address double-taxation concerns

Tax experts expect significant clarifications in the Budget to address double-taxation concerns On December 21, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a circular clarifying that offshore vehicles, including foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), were subject to indirect transfer provisions. The move set alarm bells ringing in fund houses from Hong Kong to London and New York.   Effectively, the indirect transfer provisions imposes taxes on offshore transactions if the value of Indian assets represent 50 per cent or more of the value of all assets owned by the FPIs.   The circular contained responses to queries on the indirect transfer provisions in a number of ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Flip-flop on taxing indirect transfers

Tax experts expect significant clarifications in the Budget to address double-taxation concerns

On December 21, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a circular clarifying that offshore vehicles, including foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), were subject to indirect transfer provisions. The move set alarm bells ringing in fund houses from Hong Kong to London and New York.   Effectively, the indirect transfer provisions imposes taxes on offshore transactions if the value of Indian assets represent 50 per cent or more of the value of all assets owned by the FPIs.   The circular contained responses to queries on the indirect transfer provisions in a number of ...

image
Business Standard
177 22