Flocking to Russia

Top Communist leaders of India are headed to this week to take part in the centenary celebrations of the Russian Revolution, also called the Leaders of the Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and other Left parties will be in the Russian capital on November 7. The took place on November 7, 1917, or, according to the old Russian calendar, on October 25. Reports state that the has planned sedate celebrations, but the Russian Communist Party plans to mark the event with fanfare. Of the Left leaders from India, CPI-M chief is scheduled to be in from November 4 to 7.