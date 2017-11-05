JUST IN
Flocking to Russia

Top Communist leaders of India are headed to Moscow this week to take part in the centenary celebrations of the Russian Revolution

Business Standard 

Top Communist leaders of India are headed to Moscow this week to take part in the centenary celebrations of the Russian Revolution, also called the October Revolution. Leaders of the Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and other Left parties will be in the Russian capital on November 7. The Russian Revolution took place on November 7, 1917, or, according to the old Russian calendar, on October 25. Reports state that the Kremlin has planned sedate celebrations, but the Russian Communist Party plans to mark the event with fanfare. Of the Left leaders from India, CPI-M chief Sitaram Yechury is scheduled to be in Moscow from November 4 to 7.
First Published: Sun, November 05 2017. 22:34 IST

