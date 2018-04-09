Dispensations on the existing flight timing duty limits (FTDL) permitted by DGCA amount to flogging a dead horse and can be a safety risk, say pilots.

After a continuing battle over increased notice periods — a matter yet to be resolved — pilots in the country are locked in a new battle with the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and airlines. The issue is that of pilot fatigue and stress, which as they say is gradually becoming a safety hazard The matter has reached a stage where the president of the Airline Pilot Association of India (ALPA) Sam Thomas is filing ...