Busy campaigning in the dusty towns of Uttar Pradesh, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi invoked Arjuna, the legendary archer in the epic Mahabharata. Just like Arjuna, whose eyes were always focused on the target, Rahul said he too was focused only on telling PM Modi that he will fail miserably in the state assembly polls paving the way for the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance. Rahul also said after shunting Modi out of UP, the alliance will remove the PM from office in the 2019 national elections and send him on a long leave. Both Modi and the Rahul-Yadav (SP chief) duo are busy wooing voters while shooting verbal volleys at each other.