Focus on bank functioning

The proposed recapitalisation of public sector banks is at centrestage. We’re lacking details beyond the fact that the government intends to pump Rs 2.1 lakh crore into recapitalisation of the banks that it owns over the next two years. This may not be enough. Market estimates indicate public sector banks (PSBs) will need over Rs 4 lakh crore of Tier-1 recapitalisation to meet Basel-III norms for net worth, after provisioning for non-performing assets (NPAs). They may need more. This estimate assumes a reasonable percentage of NPA recovery. Cases have been initiated under ...