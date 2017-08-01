Focus on execution

The Union government is planning to bring in two crucial changes to the Environment (Protection) Act of 1986. The first amendment proposed is increasing the level of fines from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore. The second one is more important: The fine can be imposed without going through a judicial process prescribed in the current law and a designated officer would be the final authority to decide the money that needs to be recovered from the polluting entity. On the face of it, these changes will help officials enforce pollution control more effectively and swiftly, as the idea now is to place ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?