Focus on real issue: Letter to BS on payroll reporting in India

With reference to “Job euphoria may be misplaced” (January 23), one feels the writer has come up with an erroneous analysis of the study Towards a (Ghosh and Ghosh). The writer raises several flags to discard the study, some of them are: overlap and duplication across various social sector schemes namely Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESIC), another is, new addition to wrongly interpreted as job creation. On careful analysis of the study, it comes to the fore that it has addressed the issues raised above. To weed out duplication of entries a 50 per cent haircut has already been made in and ESIC dataset, then also the conclusion of annual job creation of 7 million does not suffer much. Second, to address the issue of new account being equated to job creation, the study carefully selects 18-25 age group for their calculation and also points that the cluster is at the age of 22.

So it is difficult to conclude that at the age of 22, a person might be into his second or third job hop. And moreover, the study does not take the analysis beyond the age of 25 years so this completely silences the critique of such an exercise.