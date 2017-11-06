JUST IN
Follow the Thalaivar

Karnataka Transport Minister H M Revanna said they could take inspiration from Tamil superstar Rajinikanth

Appealing to bus conductors in India’s tech hub, Bengaluru, Karnataka Transport Minister H M Revanna said they could take inspiration from Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who had a stint with the Bangalore Transport Service (BTS) as a conductor in the 1970s. The BTS later developed into the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation. Recalling his student days, the minister said he used to enjoy travelling on a bus on route 10A when Rajinikanth was on duty because of the courtesy he extended passengers. “We were delighted to get on the bus with Rajinikanth as the conductor,” Revanna posted on Facebook.
