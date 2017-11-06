Follow the Thalaivar

Appealing to bus conductors in India’s tech hub, Bengaluru, Karnataka Transport Minister H M Revanna said they could take inspiration from Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who had a stint with the Bangalore Transport Service
(BTS) as a conductor in the 1970s. The BTS
later developed into the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation. Recalling his student days, the minister said he used to enjoy travelling on a bus on route 10A when Rajinikanth
was on duty because of the courtesy he extended passengers. “We were delighted to get on the bus with Rajinikanth
as the conductor,” Revanna posted on Facebook.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU