Follow the Thalaivar

Appealing to bus conductors in India’s tech hub, Bengaluru, Karnataka Transport Minister H M Revanna said they could take inspiration from Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who had a stint with the (BTS) as a conductor in the 1970s. The later developed into the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation. Recalling his student days, the minister said he used to enjoy travelling on a bus on route 10A when was on duty because of the courtesy he extended passengers. “We were delighted to get on the bus with as the conductor,” Revanna posted on Facebook.