As India looks to connect with through a combination of a sea-bridge and underwater tunnel across Palk Strait, Nitin Gadkari, minister for road transport and highways, recalled a recent meeting with a to discuss a possible blueprint. As Gadkari laid out his plan, the began pulling his leg: “It was Hanuman who first built a bridge to Now you come to build roads in Sri Lanka,” he said. In the epic Ramayana, Lord Ram’s vanar sena (monkey army) built a stone bridge across the ocean to reach Lanka and rescue Sita from the clutches of Ravan.