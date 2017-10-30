Food for host

JUST IN
Business Standard 

There is a lot of buzz in New Delhi ahead of the “World Food India 2017”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the event, which has attracted participation from over 50 countries, on November 3. Some of the embassies have also organised their own events in the run-up to the main event to showcase their food processing industry. 

For instance, as many as 60 Japanese companies are participating in the event. The Japan embassy has also organised a curtain raiser reception on November 2, where leading Japanese companies will showcase their products. These include Yakult Danone, maker of a fermented milk drink, Choya Umeshu that brews a traditional Japanese liquor made from ume (plum) fruit, a company that makes wasabi, another that manufactures chilli oil, besides popular instant noodle-maker Nissin.
First Published: Mon, October 30 2017. 22:37 IST

