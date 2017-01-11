TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Leadership in a digital world
Business Standard

Food for thought

The quality of food got questioned at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017

Business Standard 

At a business summit as big as the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), any aberration in hospitality and catering isn’t easily forgiven. A national hospitality player had such a taste of delegates’ ire in the 2017 edition when not only was the quality of food questioned but also the setting up of a single table to serve guests. Delegates were seen waiting in long queues; joining them were government officials who were heard reminding the food and beverages manager that every plate cost the state exchequer a kingly sum of Rs 650.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Food for thought

The quality of food got questioned at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017

The quality of food got questioned at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
At a business summit as big as the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), any aberration in hospitality and catering isn’t easily forgiven. A national hospitality player had such a taste of delegates’ ire in the 2017 edition when not only was the quality of food questioned but also the setting up of a single table to serve guests. Delegates were seen waiting in long queues; joining them were government officials who were heard reminding the food and beverages manager that every plate cost the state exchequer a kingly sum of Rs 650.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Food for thought

The quality of food got questioned at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017

At a business summit as big as the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), any aberration in hospitality and catering isn’t easily forgiven. A national hospitality player had such a taste of delegates’ ire in the 2017 edition when not only was the quality of food questioned but also the setting up of a single table to serve guests. Delegates were seen waiting in long queues; joining them were government officials who were heard reminding the food and beverages manager that every plate cost the state exchequer a kingly sum of Rs 650.

image
Business Standard
177 22