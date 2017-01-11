Food for thought

At a business summit as big as the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), any aberration in hospitality and catering isn’t easily forgiven. A national hospitality player had such a taste of delegates’ ire in the 2017 edition when not only was the quality of food questioned but also the setting up of a single table to serve guests. Delegates were seen waiting in long queues; joining them were government officials who were heard reminding the food and beverages manager that every plate cost the state exchequer a kingly sum of Rs 650.