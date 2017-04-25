TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Wipro: Weak guidance eclipses a good Q4
Business Standard

Food for thought

The chain was christened Anna canteen, but it was renamed Indira canteen to honour the former PM

Business Standard 

What’s in a name? Ask Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He had plans to start canteens on the lines of Amma canteens to provide the urban poor affordable food. The chain was christened Anna canteen (Anna is brother in Kannada), but it was renamed Indira canteen to honour the former Prime Minister. Now, Twitterati is demanding that the chain be named Akka (sister) or Akka Mahadevi, the 12th century poet. Their argument: Honour a Kannadiga. But for all the names, the plan to open 200 canteens is stuck: There are no suppliers to deliver quality food at the price of Rs 10.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Food for thought

The chain was christened Anna canteen, but it was renamed Indira canteen to honour the former PM

The chain was christened Anna canteen , but it was renamed Indira canteen to honour the former PM
What’s in a name? Ask Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He had plans to start canteens on the lines of Amma canteens to provide the urban poor affordable food. The chain was christened Anna canteen (Anna is brother in Kannada), but it was renamed Indira canteen to honour the former Prime Minister. Now, Twitterati is demanding that the chain be named Akka (sister) or Akka Mahadevi, the 12th century poet. Their argument: Honour a Kannadiga. But for all the names, the plan to open 200 canteens is stuck: There are no suppliers to deliver quality food at the price of Rs 10.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Food for thought

The chain was christened Anna canteen, but it was renamed Indira canteen to honour the former PM

What’s in a name? Ask Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He had plans to start canteens on the lines of Amma canteens to provide the urban poor affordable food. The chain was christened Anna canteen (Anna is brother in Kannada), but it was renamed Indira canteen to honour the former Prime Minister. Now, Twitterati is demanding that the chain be named Akka (sister) or Akka Mahadevi, the 12th century poet. Their argument: Honour a Kannadiga. But for all the names, the plan to open 200 canteens is stuck: There are no suppliers to deliver quality food at the price of Rs 10.

image
Business Standard
177 22