Food for thought

What’s in a name? Ask Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He had plans to start canteens on the lines of Amma canteens to provide the urban poor affordable food. The chain was christened Anna canteen (Anna is brother in Kannada), but it was renamed Indira canteen to honour the former Prime Minister. Now, Twitterati is demanding that the chain be named Akka (sister) or Akka Mahadevi, the 12th century poet. Their argument: Honour a Kannadiga. But for all the names, the plan to open 200 canteens is stuck: There are no suppliers to deliver quality food at the price of Rs 10.