Food for thought

India’s wide array of processed food, and spices will be on display not once but twice in three months, as both the and the plan to organise back-to-back mega food shows. While the will hold the World Food India in November where Indian cuisine and processed food will be showcased, the Ministry of Commerce’s Indus will be held in January 2018, focusing on enlarging the export basket for Indian food. The question many are asking is why the two events can’t be clubbed together as the themes appear similar — India’s food diversity.