Private sector crutch for public service
Food for thought

Ministry of Food Processing Industries and Ministry of Commerce and Industry plan to organise shows

India’s wide array of processed food, raw material and spices will be on display not once but twice in three months, as both the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry plan to organise back-to-back mega food shows. While the Ministry of Food Processing Industries will hold the World Food India in November where Indian cuisine and processed food will be showcased, the Ministry of Commerce’s Indus Food Show will be held in January 2018, focusing on enlarging the export basket for Indian food. The question many are asking is why the two events can’t be clubbed together as the themes appear similar — India’s food diversity.

