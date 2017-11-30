Letters: Food for thought

With reference to ‘Paswan expresses helplessness in controlling rising onion price’ (30 November), as a matter of fact, in a democracy, when a minister gives a statement, it is treated as a policy matter of the government. It may be recollected that before the 2014 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party had clearly mentioned in its manifesto that it would check prices, especially of essential commodities of daily use. After 42 months, the Union government has totally failed to keep prices in check and the masses have suffered tremendously because of skyrocketing prices of pulses, onions, sugar, petrol and petroleum products. The callous attitude of the government has led to continuation of starvation deaths in the country, and ultimately Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan has had to admit that the government has virtually failed to keep its promise on prices.

