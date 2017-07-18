For sometime now there seems to be a race in the electronic media to initiate debates by inviting leaders of political parties and others. Curiously, the same set of people, who have expressed their views frequently on a particular issue, are invited repeatedly by most of the channels. Also, the debaters are mostly based in Delhi.

Instead of carrying the debate forward fairly, some of the news anchors become spokespersons of the ruling party. In some cases, the panellists start shouting all at the same time and none of them can be heard by viewers.

Wouldn’t it be better if the anchors did not express their views but only conducted the debate in a constructive way by inviting experts rather than spokespersons of political parties? There is no dearth of intellectuals who know the subjects at length and can express their impartial and constructive views. That would make for healthy debates.

