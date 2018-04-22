For JP and Vajpayee earlier and now Modi, RSS has been a difficult partner

What is it about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that any political party or movement that joins up with it ends in disaster? Does the problem lie with its ideology or its leaders or is it a combination of both? The RSS, which does a lot of good, needs to sit down and think about why its political manifestations bring grief to its associates. Had it been an isolated incident, it may not have mattered much.

But it is not. The first time this happened was when Jaiprakash Narayan (JP), who had started the anti-corruption movement in 1973, teamed up with the RSS in 1974. As it ...