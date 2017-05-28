For the right click

With reference to Abhik Sen’s review for Weekend, “In the right frames” (May 27), is a the right step-up directly from a smartphone? You need to buy several lenses for close and long range photography, for which your budget will skyrocket.

If you can afford it, okay. But if you want a single camera for all your requirements, a bridge or prosumer camera is the best. The reigning monarch of this breed of cameras is the It has an 83x optical zoom with a 4x digital zoom thrown in. I took mine to an African safari and got great shots for as far as 300 metres and as close as 3 metres.

The is also good for taking party, wedding and portrait shots. As long as the prints are not more than 10x12 and you are okay with JPEG format (not RAW), this camera that costs less than Rs 30,000 is great. There is no need to change lenses.

T R Ramaswami Pune

