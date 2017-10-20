For #ThemToo

When the news of Harvey Weinstein systematically molesting several women broke, amazingly, very few people were surprised. They were disgusted, taken aback but not surprised. Weinstein has been the subject of too many (well appreciated, no less) rape jokes for years now. Back in 2013, during the Oscars ceremony, the actor Seth MacFarlane announced the names of the nominees for the Best Supporting Actress role and quipped, “Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.” Everyone laughed. That’s the thing about ...