For whom a lower MTC?

The interconnection regime is really quite simple. If a call originates in network A and terminates in network B, then network A has to pay network B for the “work done” in terminating the call. This is called the mobile termination charge (MTC). The recent downward revision of this charge by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is the subject of considerable controversy. Trai’s decision is: (a) lower MTC from 14 paise to 6 paise; and (b) mandate that MTC shall be zero from 1 January 2020. It has been reported that the first decision bestows a benefit of ...