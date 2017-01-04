'Foreign hand' at RBI

Govt has done well to cast a wide net for key appointments

The appointment of Viral Acharya, 42, as one of the youngest deputy governors of the Reserve Bank of India, can be considered a big step forward in terms of healthy precedents for the central bank. In casting the net wide to include outsiders with international exposure to fill a critical post in the central bank, the government has taken a professional approach that, importantly, signals an openness to fresh ideas. Mr Acharya, a professor at New York University, will be in charge of the monetary policy department, which fell vacant after incumbent Urjit Patel was appointed governor and ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment