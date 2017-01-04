'Foreign hand' at RBI

The appointment of Viral Acharya, 42, as one of the youngest deputy governors of the Reserve Bank of India, can be considered a big step forward in terms of healthy precedents for the central bank. In casting the net wide to include outsiders with international exposure to fill a critical post in the central bank, the government has taken a professional approach that, importantly, signals an openness to fresh ideas. Mr Acharya, a professor at New York University, will be in charge of the monetary policy department, which fell vacant after incumbent Urjit Patel was appointed governor and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?