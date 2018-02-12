Formula of unity: The trio of CPI, CPM, Congress against BJP in Bengal

-
-
On Monday, CPI chief S Sudhakar Reddy said in Hyderabad that his party was not only in favour of the reunification of CPI and CPM, but for a broad secular front including the Congress against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On the other hand, the CPI (M) is in the midst of an intra-party struggle over its future ‘political tactical line’.
The draft backed by CPI (M) leader Prakash Karat has found more acceptance in the party politburo and central committee. It argues against the CPI (M) entering into an electoral understanding with the Congress.“We don't want to break with the Left and go with the Congress,” Reddy said. The CPI chief also welcomed UPA chief Sonia Gandhi’s statement last week that “like-minded parties” should ensure that the BJP is defeated but averred such a front was not possible in states where the Congress and the Left were directly pitted against each other. “If the CPI (M) reconsiders (its decision against a tie-up with the Congress), naturally the Congress and the Left, together, will become a much stronger force even in West Bengal,” he added.
